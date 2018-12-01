Craig Sutherland Sent Off for Treatment with Fundraiser

Community Came Out to Support Sutherland at Tavern 105

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The community of Superior came together to help one of their own at Tavern 105 on Saturday.

The bar was packed to the brim with family and friends of Craig Sutherland.

Citizens gathered to raise money to help the 8th District City Councilor pay for his Multiple Sclerosis treatment.

Many showed their support by proudly sporting “Team Craig” shirts.

“Humbling, bro. It’s very humbling,” said Sutherland. “It’s hard to react to right now, it’s overwhelming.”

“Whatever they do for me, I’ll come back and do it ten times for them.”

Sutherland will be heading to a renowned clinic in Puebla, Mexico, for a stem cell transplant. The trip and the procedure will cost a total of about $60,000. He said his insurance is not covering it.

Multiple sclerosis is believed to affect more than 2.3 million people worldwide, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.