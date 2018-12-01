Duluth Winter Village Weekend at Glensheen

The Winter Village is a way to shop local and invest in the community.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Winter Village is up and running at Glensheen Mansion. The village is put on by small business owners and the group, “Duluth Loves Local.” The two day event is a way to shop local, invest in the community and have fun.

“Local businesses are the people who live in our town and support our charities and our team sports and our economy in many ways. To give them our dollars is to give basically family and friends who choose Duluth every day and every year to put down roots and invest back in us,” said co-founder Mallory Moore.

If you didn’t get a chance Saturday, the Winter Village is open Sunday 10 am-5 pm at Glensheen Mansion.