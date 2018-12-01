IceHawks Men’s Basketball Dominate, Women Fall in Home Openers

The Lake Superior men dominated the home opener the entire game, winning 87-36.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior College basketball programs held their first ever home openers on Saturday, with both teams taking on Gogebic. The IceHawks men came out on top with the 87-36 win while the women fell by a final score of 79-60.

Lake Superior men (2-1) will take on Ridgewater Community College on Friday, Dec. 7 at Ordean Middle School while the women (1-2) will also take on Ridgewater Community College, same time, same place. .