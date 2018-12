Lumberjacks Basketball Rolls Past Vikings

Cloquet heated up in the second half to get the win in its home opener.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet boys basketball came back from being down four at the half to take down North Branch 50-41 in its home opener.

The Lumbjacks trailed 28-24 at the half but a big second half helped give them the win.

Cloquet (2-0) will play at Duluth East on Tuesday night.