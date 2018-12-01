Prep Boys Hockey: Spartans, Hawks Get Home Opener Wins

Superior took down the No. 1 team in the state and defending champs while Hermantown shut out Lakeville South.

DULUTH, Minn. – On this home openers, the No. 8 Superior boys hockey team got a huge win on Saturday, taking down No. 1 and defending champs Hudson, while Hermantown took down Lakeville South.

Cayden Laurvick, Trevor Dalbec and Kobe Hansen all scored for the Spartans in their 3-1 win. The Spartans (2-0-1) will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Chippewa Falls.

Meanwhile, Joey Pierce scored for the Hawks in their 1-0 win in their home opener. Cole Manahan made 23 saves in the shutout. Hermantown (1-1) will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 7, taking on Eden Prairie on the road.