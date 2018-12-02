148th Fighter Wing Service Members Honored At Annual Ceremony

The Ceremony honored the service men and women's hard work put in over the course of the year.

DULUTH, Minn.- There are one thousand and 62 men and women that make up the 148th fighter wing. Those service members were all recognized for their service Sunday.

The 148th Fighter Wing Awards and Retirement Ceremony was held at the DECC to recognize all of the wing’s deployers and airmen. It’s a day to celebrate the hard work put in daily both at the wing and overseas in the past year. This was the busiest year for the 148th fighter wing, they reached an all time high number of members deployed at one time. 500 men and women, which is around 50% of the wing, were deployed anywhere from 90 to 180 days mostly in the Middle East region. The sacrifices made adds another layer of importance to this year’s ceremony.

“If we don’t reward our people and recognize them for what they’ve done it’s pretty difficult to ask them to do what we ask them to do every day which is to put their lives on the line, to not see their family and friends, not be able to work for their employers. So we like to recognize them,” said fighter wing commander Chris Blomquist.

In addition to being recognized for what the wing has been able to accomplish in combat, there is also recognition for the strong community on the base.

“We are a huge family. I’ve been here for 16 years now and it is incredible. When i was gone for six months and if my husband needed a thing he could’ve easily called. If he needed a babysitter, if he had a sick kid he could have called anyone and they would’ve looked out for our family as one of their own. And I know that we’ve got friends that are still out there. They’re cared for just the same way,” said master sergeant Megan Shaner.

Members of the 148th Bulldogs say this strong support from the community is the main reason for its success and why they continue to serve.