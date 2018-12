DULUTH, Minn. – The Dollar Tree in West Duluth is closed for now after a fire broke out there Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. at the store on the 200 block of North Central Avenue.

Nobody was hurt.

The fire set off the sprinkler system and caused heavy water damage.

That damage is estimated at $95,000

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

This is the same Dollar Tree, by the way, that was burglarized last month.