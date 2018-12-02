Former Vikings Player Jared Allen Tries Curling

Team Allen faced Team Shuster on the first day but the Olympians came out on top 11-3.

EVELETH, Minn. – Former Minnesota Viking defensive end and five–time pro bowler Jared Allen switched out a football for a curling stone this past weekend.

Allen, who played for the Vikings from 2008 to 2013, decided months ago that he wanted to give curling a try.

Allen formed his team with a few other professional athletes, including St. Louis Rams quarterback Marc Bulger, 2010 Olympic curler John Benton and curler Hunter Clawson, for this weekend’s Curl Mesabi Classic.

It was Allen’s first professional curling match and although everyone wants to win they were just excited to get some real competition in.

“From a win loss standpoint, not so good, we’ve been getting better and better each game, we’ve been in every game for the most part and we’re making good shots and we’re learning a lot. I think for me, was to come out here, be competitive and just soak up as much knowledge as I possibly can,” Allen said.

But their first match wasn’t the easiest as they took on the Olympic gold medalists team Shuster.

Although he’s new to the sport, Allen said he’s enjoying himself and wants to keep playing for as long as he can.

“Oh yeah, I’m in this thing for a little while so until it takes too much time and my kids tell me I’ve got to stop. We’re having a blast like I said we’re brand new to this, we’ve been going at this for about six months and so we’re getting our feet wet, we’re out here cutting our teeth,” Allen said.

“Jared Allen impressed me yesterday for sure, he played really well and he’s, you can see the athlete and all that stuff ticking for him so it’s been fun,” Shuster said.

Team Shuster won 11-3 in Friday’s match.