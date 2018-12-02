Miller Hill Mall Rings in Chanukah

DULTUH, Minn.- The Jewish winter holiday of Chanukah began with a show at the Miller Hill Mall.

People gathered for a giant menorah lighting, followed by prayer and refreshment.

“Just the fact that people show up, y’know, that’s really the most important thing, that people come and they feel solidarity,” said Rabbi Mendy Ross of the Chabad of Duluth. “Not everybody here is Jewish but people feel solidarity with the Jewish people and it’s very touching.”

“When it gets dark, you light a little candle, it can shed away a lot of light.”

The giant menorah was constructed in Rabbi Mendy Ross’s hometown in New Jersey, flown here in time for the holiday.

The festival of lights carries on until December 10th, honoring the eight nights the menorah burned at the holy temple in Jerusalem during the Jewish fight for freedom.