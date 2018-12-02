Winter Village Packed Away for Next Year

DULUTH, Minn.-Winter Village at Glensheen Mansion was another hit, attracting roughly 20,000 people over the two-day event.

The annual event gives small businesses a chance to show off their holiday goods to the masses.

On Sunday crews were busy taking down lights, leaving their wooden cabins, and packing up.

“It’s encouraging to see the businesses participate and the visitors come out and the people who drive up from the twin cities and from the area, that they come back every year,” said co-founder Gia Bellamy. “And every year we get a little bit better in making the event go smoothly.”

If there was one thing organizers say they’d change, it would have been the windy weather this weekend.