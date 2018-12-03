$600,000 Grant Approved for Moose Lake Trail

MOOSE LAKE, Minn.-A big grant from the Minnesota Department of transportation could lead to a new bike and pedestrian trail being built along the Highway 73 corridor.

The grant, which is for $600,000, covers about half of the expected cost for the project which could eventually lead to the newly built school there.

“We have an awful lot of pedestrians that are pushed into a state highway which is not the safest place for pedestrians to be,” said Tim Peterson, the Moose Lake city administrator.

The city of Moose Lake is still working on getting another $600,000 in funding for the project which could be constructed in 2021.