Bulldogs Talk Upset Over Huskies, Myer Named NSIC POTW

The UMD men's basketball team are coming off a big upset of 13th ranked St. Cloud State.

DULUTH, Minn. – What a weekend it was for the UMD men’s basketball team. After finishing their non–conference schedule with a 3–1 record, the Bulldogs traveled to St. Cloud State to take on the 13th-ranked Huskies.

UMD topped SCSU 91–81 which was the program’s first win over a ranked opponent in nearly three years. It was also UMD’s third win in the past 24 years on the Huskies’ home floor. For first-year coach Justin Wieck, he says this win is a big milestone for the program.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was senior forward and Superior native Brandon Myer, who finished with 31 points and a career–high 15 rebounds, en route to being named NSIC North Division Player of the Week for the second time this season.

UMD will take a three-game win streak on road this Friday night as they travel to Minot State.