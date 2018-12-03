Coffee Conversation: Shop with a Hero Impacting North Shore Families

Silver Bay Police Chief Doug Frericks Started Shop with a Hero During His Time with the Mankato Police Department

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Thousands of communities across the nation take part in special “Shop with a Cop” events during the holiday season.

But for the community of Silver Bay, “Shop with a Hero” means so much more for nearly 40 residents this year who will be impacted by generosity Saturday, December 8.

Silver Bay Police Chief Doug Frericks stopped by FOX 21 Local News Monday morning to chat about a program he once started during his 28 years with the Mankato Police Department.

The Silver Bay native has since returned home, and is now spreading holiday cheer every year with help from the local police and fire department.

2018 will be the third year “Shop with a Hero” has taken over during the holidays in the small North Shore community.

Money is generously donated throughout the year, and used for shopping and dinning during one special day.

Children who attend the William M. Kelley School in Silver Bay and meet all the requirements for this program are selected ahead of this Saturday’s big shopping day.

The children will be picked up by fire or police vehicles the morning of December 8 and driven to Northwoods Family Grille where they’ll enjoy a complimentary breakfast and conversation with their local heroes from the Silver Bay Police and Fire Department.

After breakfast, the group will walk to the local hardware store, Julie’s True Value, where they’ll shop till they drop. Each child receives up to a $50 spending limit.

Gifts can be for themselves or family members.

A group of volunteers will graciously spend time wrapping the gifts before police and fire officials take the children back home with baskets full of presents.

Chief Frericks says the event is a way to give back to the community.

If you would like to donate to the program, you can visit the Silver Bay Police Department at 7 Davis Drive, Silver Bay, Minnesota, or call 218-226-4486 for more information.