Fairlawn Mansion to Host Holiday Event Thursday

The Annual Fairlawn Mansion Holiday Sampler Event is Happening Thursday, December 6

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wine tasting and local pieces of art will be on display Thursday, December 6 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior.

The Holiday Sampler, hosted by Superior Public Museums, is an annual holiday wine tasting event.

Megan Meyer, Executive Director of Superior Public Museums, says the event is expected to attract about 150 people and has sold out the last several years.

Tickets are $30 each, four for $110 in advance or $30 at the door.

