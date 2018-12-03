Fairlawn Mansion to Host Holiday Event Thursday
The Annual Fairlawn Mansion Holiday Sampler Event is Happening Thursday, December 6
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wine tasting and local pieces of art will be on display Thursday, December 6 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior.
The Holiday Sampler, hosted by Superior Public Museums, is an annual holiday wine tasting event.
Megan Meyer, Executive Director of Superior Public Museums, says the event is expected to attract about 150 people and has sold out the last several years.
Tickets are $30 each, four for $110 in advance or $30 at the door.
Upcoming Events at Fairlawn Mansion:
- Classic Holiday Tours
November 18 – January 5
Take a tour with one of our friendly guides while the house is all decked out for the holidays. Tours occur Sunday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and college students, and $5 for children ages 6-17. Children ages 5 and under are free.
- Yoga at Fairlawn
Monday, November 19 – December 17, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Yoga continues. Fun teacher. Good group. Join Kat Warner of Align Yoga for Vinayasa style yoga classes. All levels welcome. Mats/props available (limited quantities). No reservations needed. $13 each class or all together for $48. May pay at the door.
- Twinkling Tuesday
Tuesday, December 11 and 18, 6:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m.
Take in the sparkle of the decorated mansion after dark at your own pace during these festive open houses. Sample hot cider and seasonal treats as you explore all three floors of this beautiful home. Hosts scattered throughout the home will share Victorian customs and stories. Admission: $5.00, children 12 and under are free.
- Twinkling Thursday
Thursday, December 27, 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.
Take in the sparkle of the decorated mansion after dark at your own pace during this festive open house. Sample hot cider and seasonal treats as you explore all three floors of this beautiful home. Hosts scattered throughout the home will share Victorian customs and stories. Admission: $5.00, children 12 and under are free.