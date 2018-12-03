Funds Raised to Help Fight Diabetes in Douglas County

DULUTH, Minn.-The Lake Superior Community Health Center and the Solon Spring Lions Club received a big donation today to help their patients fight diabetes.

About $1,500 was raised for the groups through a fundraiser by the Saint Croix Inn in Solon Springs who held different events all November to raise funds to battle the disease

Medical staff tell us that Douglas County has higher rates of diabetes than much of the state, but these new funds will help curb that trend.

“Funds like this are truly the most meaningful – they have the greatest impact – they help keep staff going and keep other volunteers going – it’s so inspiring,” said Jessie Peterson of the Lake Superior Community Health Center.

Funds raised last month will be used for diabetes programs at the Health Center along with helping fund a Lions Club camp for kids with diabetes.