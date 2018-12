Hilltoppers Hockey Blank Bluejackets in Top-Ranked Girls Showdown

Maren Friday scored twice for the Hilltoppers.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a battle of two of the top teams in the state, Duluth Marshall topped Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0 Monday night.

Maren Friday scored twice while Emily Lemker scored once in the win. Duluth Marshall (4-2) will be back at home on Saturday taking on Moose Lake Area.