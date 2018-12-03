Ice Safety Following Saturday’s Rescue on Lake Superior

35 Anglers rescued

DULUTH, Minn.- Officials are urging safety first after this weekend’s massive rescue effort of 35 anglers, trapped on shifting ice in the superior bay.

Strong winds caused the ice floe to break away leaving that group of anglers stranded by a 50 foot crack in the ice.

The Duluth Fire Department, Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Saint Louis County Rescue Squad and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded in the rescue effort.

One angler was able to make it to shore on their own.

Nobody was injured, but many say safety is always the top priority.

There are many factors that can cause an emergency situations while out on the ice.

The first step is to check the thickness. DNR says for new clear ice, four inches is a safe recommendation for fishing or any other on foot activities.

It is also suggested to check the thickness as you walk on the ice because each section of ice may not be the same.

Once on the ice, experts say a safe practice is to bring ice picks. They can be helpful when you get into a bad situation like the rescue from this past Saturday.

If you do fall through the ice, do not panic. Attempt to turn toward the direction you came, in search of the strongest ice.

Use the picks to work your way out and roll away from the hole.

Another tip is to check the weather conditions ahead of time. It can help people decide when it is safe to go out.