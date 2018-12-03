Line 3 foe Winona LaDuke Seeks Seat on Body That Approved it

LaDuke is Among a Dozen Applicants

photo courtesy: honortheearth.org

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A leading opponent of Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota has applied for a seat on the regulatory panel that approved the project.

Winona LaDuke is executive director of Honor the Earth, a tribally rooted environmental group. She announced Monday that she has applied for the Public Utilities Commission seat now held by Chair Nancy Lange, whose term ends Jan. 7. Commissioners are appointed by the governor.

LaDuke is among more than a dozen applicants. She has testified before the PUC and participated in protests against Line 3.

Other applicants include environmental lawyer Leili Fatehi, who represents the Sierra Club against Line 3; state Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm; state Rep. Raymond Dehn, of Minneapolis; and former state Rep. Carly Melin, of Hibbing.