Maria Bamford’s Comedy Tour To Stop At NorShor Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth-raised Maria Bamford is bringing her comedy tour to the NorShore Theatre Feb. 24, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 6. General sale begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. Ticket are $44.50.

Bamford, whose parents and sister still live in Duluth, most recently got nationwide attention for her semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series “Lady Dynamite.”

Rolling Stone named her one of its 50 Funniest People, and she’s the winner of the 2014 American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.

