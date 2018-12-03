Prep Girls Basketball: Rangers Top Eskomos, Hilltoppers Stay Undefeated

Duluth Marshall continued its undefeated season with a road win over Carlton.

DULUTH, Minn. – Crosby-Ironton and Duluth Marshall girls basketball got road wins Monday night as the Rangers defeated Esko and the Hilltoppers defeated Carlton.

Duluth Marshall continued its dominating season, taking down the Bulldogs 95-58 to stay undefeated. The Hilltoppers (4-0) will head to Virginia on Thursday while Carlton (1-2) will play at Wrenshall on Thursday.

Esko kept things close against Crosby-Ironton, but the Rangers ultimately got the 57-44 win to hand the Eskomos their first loss of the year. Esko (2-1) will play at Superior on Friday.