Preparing For Snowmobile Season

Tips for riders

DULUTH, Minn.- Snowmobiling season is now in full effect.

More than 20,000 miles of trails across Minnesota opened this Saturday for riders, but experts want to remind the public to be safe out there.

One of the top tips they offer is to have a dependable sled.

One way is to do a visual check of the machine to make sure everything is working properly.

The owner’s manual can give a list of things to look for.

Also, it is ideal to check the fluids by topping off the oil and fill the gas tank.

