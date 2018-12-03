Saints, Yellowjackets Women’s Basketball Set to Open UMAC Play Against Each Other

The St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior women's basketball teams will face off Wednesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Both the St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball teams will begin UMAC play on Wednesday. And that game will be against each other.

Let’s start with the Saints who need a win in the worst way as they are 0–4 on the young season. But when it comes to this rivalry, it will be added motivation to try and get that elusive first win of the season.

“I kind of like it. I think it’s exciting. It’s a good way to start the conference. Since they have been the leading team for the past four years, coming off with a bang would be awesome in showing the conference that we are in it to win it this year,” guard Michala Walther said.

“It doesn’t get easy. We have a tough conference and now we get to start at the top in the conference from last year’s finishes. But we’re ready to go. I enjoy the fact that we’re doing it right now at this time, so meeting them first, that’s fine,” said head coach Stacy Diedrick.

As for the Yellowjackets, they are rolling so far riding a three–game win streak which includes a win last week over Division II Bemidji State. And even they admit this game is one of their favorites when the schedule is announced.

“It’s one of our more intense conference games just because it is the border battle so it’s just a built-up thing that we have,” forward Hannah Norlin said.

“I think it adds an extra twist to it. It’s zero-zero no matter what going into his one. But even if it’s the middle of the season, it’s always a zero-zero battle,” said head coach Zach Otto-Fisher said.

Tip-off for the game is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Reif Gym.