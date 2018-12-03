Walz, Flanagan Listen to Duluthians On the Road to St. Paul

Governor and Lieutenant Governor Elects Join Citizens at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn.- Hot off his election victory against Republican Jeff Johnson, DFL Governor Elect Tim Walz and his running mate Peggy Flanagan made a stop in Duluth for a listening session.

And Duluth surprised the event organizers, who had to switch locations from City Hall to the DECC to accommodate the numbers.

After visiting the Silver Bay Veterans Home and Grand Portage Community Center in the morning, Walz and Flanagan spent almost two hours with Duluthians in the afternoon.

This is part of their upcoming 25-city listening tour.

Hundreds packed the Horizon Room to voice their concerns to the soon-to-be governor and lieutenant governor, joined by Mayor Emily Larson.

While the big topics of healthcare, homelessness, and the Enbridge pipeline were on many minds, many citizens brought up more specific issues such as increasing books (and decreasing tech) in schools, transportation, and gun control.

“Our administration, first and foremost, wants to do exactly what happened out there,” Walz said. “Making sure people are heard. Making sure when they bring up things that are concerns, that those are being truly addressed.”

“It was no surprise that we had a huge turnout here in Duluth, we know folks here are really engaged,” added Lieutenant Governor Elect Flanagan.

The microphone drifted from raised hand to raised hand.

Dozens of community leaders, superintendents, committee chairs, and ordinary citizens raised issues of concern, had some issues clarified, and had some promises made by the upcoming Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

Mayor Larson said she wasn’t surprised by any of the topics, but felt honored the Governor Elect came to Duluth, nonetheless.

“I feel great walking out of here today that our citizens were heard, and that they were deeply heard, as it relates to childcare, healthcare, housing, homelessness, job creation, workforce education–all of the things that impact us every single day,” the Mayor said. “This is what this team got to hear today.”

Walz said he hopes to have more of these listening sessions in the future, to clue folks around the state in on what’s happening in St. Paul, without having to make the trip.