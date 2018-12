After Slow Start, Spartans Hockey Come Back to Beat Cardinals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After allowing two goals in the first period, the Superior boys hockey team roared back in the second period, scoring four goals as they go on to defeat Chippewa Falls 6-2 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

The Spartans improve to 3-1 on the season as they will take on Proctor on Thursday.