Authorities Identify Bodies Found in Aitkin County Home

Cause of Death Appears to be Murder-Suicide

MCGREGOR, Minn. – The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the two individuals discovered deceased at a residence in Spalding Township last week as 62-year-old Laura Shingobe-Garbowand and 40-year-old Matthew Garbow.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department says the bodies were discovered after deputies were called to do a welfare check at that residence on Tuesday.

The home was locked when authorities arrived, so they had to force their way into the residence.

Authorities say the cause of death for Laura was determined to be homicide by blunt force trauma and the cause of death for Matthew was determined to be suicide by sharp force injuries.