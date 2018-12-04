Authorities Investigating Death of Cloquet man

Authorities say There is no Threat to Public

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the death of a Cloquet man after his body was discovered in an Isabella residence last week.

Authorities say they responded to a call of an unresponsive person shortly after 5:30 a.m on November 28 at a home located at 9419 Holden Court in Isabella.

When Deputies arrived on scene they found 29-year-old Travis James Butenhoff, of Cloquet, deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office and BCA are working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death, but do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.