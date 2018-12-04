District Attorney Concludes no Criminal Charges for Officers Involved in Superior Shooting

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After a thorough review, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright concluded there will be no criminal charges against the officer’s involved in the shooting of Joshua M. Farmer in October.

Farmer was shot six times by three officers after claiming to have a firearm and threatening to shoot the officers, according to Alexander. Officer body cam footage shows Farmer stating, “I’m going to shoot at you. You’re going to die or I’m going to die” before aggressively removing a shiny metal object and pointing it at the officers.

“After consideration of all of the available evidence, I have concluded that there is no basis to believe that any law enforcement officer who shot at Mr. Farmer, whether or not the respective rounds they each fired struck Mr. Farmer, committed any crime,” Wright said.

Farmer is being charged with three counts of threats to law enforcement officers, one count of obstructing an officer, and one count of retail theft.

All three officers have returned to work.

