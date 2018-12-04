Federal Government to Close Wednesday out of Respect to Bush

USPS Will Suspend Regular Mail Deliveries

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has proclaimed Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.

Out of respect for the 41st president, the federal government will be closed, and the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity.

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close trading Wednesday. The Daily Journal downtown Kankakee office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Bush died Friday night, and his body arrived in Washington late Monday afternoon to lie in state at the Capital Rotunda until Wednesday morning. His funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. Numerous television stations will air the funeral live.

All five living presidents, including Trump and former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will attend the service.

George W. Bush, the elder Bush’s firstborn son and the 43rd president, will deliver the eulogy.