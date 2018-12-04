How Many Steps Does It Take? Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Fox 21's Brittney Merlot Takes Us Through Bentleyville For A Beautiful & Bright Active Adventures

DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for ways to get those extra steps in during the holiday season? Take a walk through Bentleyville! In this weeks Active Adventures, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot takes us through the tour of lights – joined by Mayor Bentleyville’s daughter, underneath the 128-foot tree! We chat about what it takes to put on the big light show, how they bring the holiday cheer to the Northland, plus a nice little outdoor workout in chilly air!