How Many Steps Does It Take? Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Fox 21's Brittney Merlot Takes Us Through Bentleyville For A Beautiful & Bright Active Adventures
Brittney Merlot,

DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for ways to get those extra steps in during the holiday season? Take a walk through Bentleyville! In this weeks Active Adventures, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot takes us through the tour of lights – joined by Mayor Bentleyville’s daughter, underneath the 128-foot tree! We chat about what it takes to put on the big light show, how they bring the holiday cheer to the Northland, plus a nice little outdoor workout in chilly air!

Categories: Active Adventures, Business, Community, Entertainment, Features, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Weather in the News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Monday July 9, 2018: Morning Forecast
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lucky Brisket BBQ
Winter Weather Hiking At Amnicon Falls
Saturday May 12, 2018: Morning Forecast

You Might Like