‘Jackets Hannah Norlin Named National D3 Player of the Week

The senior forward earns the honor after being named UMAC Player of the Week for the third straight time.

ST. LOUIS, Miss. – The awards keep rolling in for Wisconsin-Superior forward Hannah Norlin.

Tuesday, the senior was named the Division III women’s basketball National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The Litchfield, MN native averaged just over 20 points and eight rebounds in three games last week. That includes a 21-point, five-rebound, five-block and two-steal stat line against Division II Bemidji State.

On Monday Norlin was named UMAC Player of the Week for the third consecutive time.