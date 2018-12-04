Minnesota Ballet Presents The Nutcracker LIVE at the DECC

The Minnesota Ballet will Perform The Nutcracker Friday, December 7 - Sunday, December 9 at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Ballet invites the community to experience The Nutcracker LIVE on stage at the DECC Symphony Hall.

The performances will run Friday, December 7 through Sunday, December 9.

This magical family favorite by Allen Fields is a holiday treat the whole family will enjoy.

Organizers say The Nutcracker lights up the season in many ways.

Synopsis:

The lively holiday party where young Clara receives a nutcracker dressed as a soldier. The soldier grown life size leading his troop against the Mouse King and his warriors. Clara’s intervention to save the fallen Nutcracker. The Ice Fairy and glimmery snowflakes waltzing with Clara and her nutcracker-turned Prince. The pair off on a magical journey to lands of wondrous dance ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy. A batch of gingerbread children emerging from Mother Ginger’s huge skirt. A bouquet of waltzing flowers crowned by a radiant Dew Drop Fairy.

Details:

The Nutcracker

with the Minnesota Ballet Orchestra & the Lake Superior Youth Chorus

Friday, December 7, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 8, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 9, at 3 p.m.

Symphony Hall, The DECC

Click here to purchase tickets today.