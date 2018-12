Mirage Blank Northern Stars For Second Straight Win

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage got the road win over Duluth on Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep girls hockey action, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage defeated the Duluth Northern 5-0 Tuesday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

The Mirage improve to 5-3 on the season as they travel to Minnetonka on Friday night.