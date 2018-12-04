Prep Basketball: Greyhounds, Lumberjacks Split Double Header; Spartans Girls Win Home Opener

Duluth East boys and Superior girls won their home openers.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a double header at Duluth East, the Cloquet girls basketball team defeated Duluth East 66-50, while the Greyhounds boys got the win over the Lumberjacks 77-64. The Superior girls basketball team was also in action Tuesday night, as the Spartans defeated Hermantown 48-37 in their home opener.

Niya Wilson led all scorers with 19 points for the Spartans while Elly Schmitz had 15 points for the Hawks. Superior (2-0) will host Esko on Friday while Hermantown (1-3) will play Chisago Lakes on Friday.

In boys action, Duluth East defeated Cloquet 77-64 for the Lumberjacks first loss of the season. Noah Winesett had 18 points for the Greyhounds while Markus Pokornowski had 18 points for the Lumberjacks. Cloquet (2-1) will play at Esko on Friday while Duluth East (1-0) will host Fridley on Friday.