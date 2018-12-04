Preparations Underway for the 31st Annual Lutefisk, Salmon and Meatball Dinner

Volunteers at the First Lutheran Church have been hard at work preparing for the traditional Nordic feast.

DULUTH, Minn.- Preparations started early Tuesday morning for the annual lutefisk, salmon and meatball dinner happening Wednesday at First Lutheran Church in Duluth.

A crew of over a hundred volunteers were hard at work preparing dishes for the traditional Nordic meal, an event taking place for the last 31 years.

Potato peelers started the day of preps. Following them were over a dozen Swedish meatball rollers. It wasn’t until later in the day when the Alaskan sock–eye salmon and lutefisk was prepped for cooking starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Seeing all the people, and watching them eat and enjoy the food… that’s probably the best part,” head cook and organizer Char Juntenen said.

Over 11oo people are expected to attend the dinner.

Dining starts at noon until seven. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under.