Rick Nolan Takes a Look Back on His Political Career

Rick Nolan looks back on his political career and gets ready to take on his final weeks in congress.

DULUTH, Minn.- Weeks away from the turn of the new year and the passing of the baton from congress 115 to 116, Pete Stauber is getting ready to represent Minnesota’s 8th district, which means the end of an era for Democratic Congressman Rick Nolan, who did not seek re–election.

A more than three decade hiatus between starting his first congressional term in 1975, representing the state’s 6th district for what ended up being three decades, and 2012, another three decades for Minnesota’s 8th, but Rick Nolan stayed active in all his time, outside of political office, too.

“I guess that’s how I ended up running again… I felt better prepared than any point in my life,” Nolan said.

A member of the Democratic–Farmer–Laborer party, Nolan takes pride for his part in re–opening mines, bringing in money for infrastructure and raising employment to what he says is the highest it’s been in over 30 years.

“What is my legacy? I’d like to think that i was one who knew how to reach across the aisle, find common ground. Fix the things you can and get things done. Still keep your eye on what it’s going to take to create a better future for everybody that’s more inclusive… But in the meantime, fix what you can,” Nolan said.

Nolan believes part of his success comes from honing in on big executive corporations to get things done. He says he tried to keep the get money out of politics, but that proved to be a difficult challenge.

“That’s not good for democracy. That’s not good for our country. And that’s why we had the most unaccomplished congress in recent years in the history of the country,” Nolan said.

Nolan is hopeful for the future of the nation and Minnesota’s 8th district, wishing well to his successor Republican Pete Stauber.

“I wish him nothing but the best. I want him to be successful .if he’s successful, the district will be successful,” Nolan said. “I must say that I feel better about retiring as a result of seeing all the young and new members coming into the congress. It’s just a remarkable, diverse group. They’re all successful in their own ways.”

Although he believes there’s still work to be done involving inclusivity within the nation.

“There does become a time where everybody has to pass the baton on to the next generation,” Nolan said.

Nolan is grateful for the time granted moving forward, planning to spend retirement with his loved ones.