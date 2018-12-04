Saints Men’s Hockey Enter National Rankings

The St. Scholastica men's hockey team are ranked in the national D3 polls for the first time this season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Just one month into his tenure, St. Scholastica men’s hockey coach Tim Madsen has the Saints getting some national recognition.

This week, CSS comes in at #15 in the USCHO Division III poll. This following a huge upset Friday against then fourth–ranked Adrian. When asked about the news, the team says they are honored, but not satisfied with what they’ve done so far this season.

“You can’t read into standings too much. It’s definitely a good thing to have, but we’re definitely looking for a higher goal than that,” forward Nate Pionk said.

“We’re 6-1-1. We want to do better. We want to keep going and keep winning, and more importantly, just keep playing good hockey. Sure it’s a nice compliment to our players. But the players would agree, it’s not good enough yet,” said head coach Tim Madsen.

Saints will be back in action Friday night at Gustavus Adolphus before they return home Saturday to take on Saint John’s.