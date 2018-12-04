Salvation Army Gift Wrapping Booth Opens at Miller Hill Mall

UWS Student-Athletes Also Give Back by Bell Ringing at Superior Super One

DULUTH, Minn.-The Salvation Army gift wrapping booth has opened at the Miller Hill Mall.

The annual event is happening by Barnes and Noble this year where they expect to be busier than usual.

They said they even had people requesting them to wrap their gifts before they even opened.

“I set up on Friday the 30th – we weren’t even open,” said Pat Carlson, a volunteer. “I had people stopping, asking me to wrap.”

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $5,000 at the gift wrapping booth this year which will be open through Christmas Eve.

Last year they wrapped an estimated 2,000 gifts.

UWS student-athletes were also at the east end Super One in Superior today as they raise funds for the Salvation Army.

It’s all part of the school-athletes “Week of Giving.”

They said an event like this gives the public a better understanding of what the school’s athletic programs are all about.

The “Week of Giving” goes through Dec.10 and features events like Christmas caroling and volunteering at the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.