Salvation Army seeking Bell Ringers

Shortage of volunteers

DULUTH, Minn.- There are only few weeks left until Christmas for the Salvation Army to reach this year’s goal of about $300,000 but a shortage of volunteers could keep them from hitting the target.

The Salvation Army is searching for bell ringers to cover more than one thousand remaining shifts at their outdoor locations.

The organization believes it’s important to continue the tradition to help those in need.

The Salvation Army says five dollars provides two hot meals for many people in the Northland.