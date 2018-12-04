St. Scholastica Tree Lighting Rings in Holiday Season

CSS Holds Advent Service, then Lighting

DULUTH, Minn.- A tradition that has carried on for about 15 years yet again brings the community around the College of St. Scholastica together for the holidays.

“Round yon virgin, mother and child.”

Students, faculty, alumni, and members of the community sing Silent Night, as the College of St. Scholastica Tree is lit, ringing in the holiday season.

Organizers said it gives people a chance to consider the real meaning of Christmas.

“Everybody gets so busy during the holiday season but this is a really meaningful way to stop and contemplate a little bit about the real meaning of the season,” said Bob Ashenmacher, Executive Director of Communications. “And to be together and share fellowship.”

This year’s tree lighting is even more special, as it is the 125th anniversary of the Benedictine.

For this occasion the St. John’s Bible is featured in the monastery.