Superior Firefighters Rescue Deer Stranded On Ice

SUPERIOR, Wis. – First anglers got stuck on shifting ice over the weekend, and now a lone deer in the Allouez Bay of Superior.

But the end result was a happy one with the help of Superior firefighters.

Some BNSF Allouez Taconite workers spotted the deer on a chunk of ice overnight Monday between docks four and five.

Duluth firefighters went into full-on rescue mode Tuesday before the nearby Stewart J. Cort headed out into Lake Superior.

“The deer was very much alive. This is my 3rd deer rescue and this case here, it was very much alive. It actually jumped off the ice and started swimming. We actually caught up to it a couple of times and ended up using a rope to lasso it, brought it into the side of the boat. I was able to get the front legs of it and slide it into the boat,” said Capt. Cameron Vollbrecht, with the Superior Fire Department.

The deer was able to run off into woods after firefighters got it out of the rescue boat.