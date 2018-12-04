Trial Begins in Brainerd for Suspect in UMD Student Murder Case

Davenport is Accused of Killing Grahek Last February

DULUTH, Minn. – Jury trial proceedings are expected to begin in Brainerd today for a 23-year-old suspect charged with first degree murder in the death of a UMD student last year.

Deandre Davenport is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old William Grahek in February 2017.

Davenport is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of intentional second-degree murder and attempted first-degree aggravated robbery.

Noah King, one of the five suspects involved in Grahek’s murder, was found guilty of aiding and abetting first degree intentional murder while trying to commit a burglary and guilty of aiding and abetting second degree murder intentional without premeditation last month by a St. Louis County Judge.