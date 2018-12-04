UMAC Men’s Basketball Play Opens With Border Battle Between Saints, Yellowjackets

The St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior men's basketball teams will meet Wednesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball teams will open conference play against each other Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

For the Yellowjackets, it’s a chance to snap a six–game losing streak against their biggest rivals in the conference.

“They’re going to be a good team, coming off a good win. It’s going to be a good test for us. It’s always nice to have that border battle-type match-up. I know a lot of players up there so it’s going to be a fun competition and hopefully we can get the win,” guard Mac Reykdal said.

“More so for conference play, we go against one of the best right away. And obviously being over the bridge, it’s that rivalry that has continued to grow throughout each year I believe,” head coach Greg Polkoski said.

As for the Saints, they’ve got some momentum right now after winning back-to-back games. They’ll be at home for this match-up and are expecting a great crowd to show up.

“It’s always a great atmosphere, whether it’s there or here. It’s usually always a good game. You always want to win those games. We’re usually coming in with a bunch of energy and excitement in those games so I’m looking forward to it,” said guard Brandon Newman.

“There’s not a whole lot of secrets. We play each other twice a year. You know what the other team is going to do. They know what you’re going to do. Now it’s just a matter of playing and who’s going to play the hardest and who’s going to play the smartest,” head coach David Staniger said.

Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. at the Reif Gym.