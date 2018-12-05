Annual Lutefisk, Salmon and Meatball Dinner

DULUTH, Minn.- The First Lutheran Church hosted its annual Lutefisk, Salmon and Meatball dinner on Wednesday. The event is a way to carry on the Nordic Holiday tradition.

“Immigrants brought it over. They came with their lutefisk. They don’t eat it in Norway anymore. But if you’re lonely on Christmas and want something that tastes like home then they would eat lutefisk at Christmas. That’s why we’ve continued that tradition,” said volunteer Bea Ojakangas.

The First Lutheran Church has been hosting this event for over two decades now.