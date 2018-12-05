Biomedical Ethics Conference at St. Luke’s

DULUTH, Minn.- Several health professionals gathered Wednesday in Duluth, as St. Luke’s Hospital hosted its Annual Biomedical Ethics Conference.

Experts presented the latest educational information on the ethics of genetic testing.

This discussion was meant to help the medical community to understand the best way to apply their knowledge of genetic testing.

Following the conference, attendees had the chance to speak with the presenters during a panel discussion.