Crews Work to Repair Burst Steam Line in Downtown Duluth

Steam Line Could be Fixed Wednesday Afternoon

DULUTH, Minn. – Crews are busy fixing a burst steam line under Superior Street that sent a cloud of steam and debris into the air near Fond Du Luth Wednesday morning.

The steam line burst around 7:00 a.m. at 100 East Superior Street according to officials. There were no reported injuries.

Terry Nanti with Duluth Energy Systems says crews are working to find what caused the incident, but they believe an expansion joint failed as crews were working on adding a steam line in preparation for phase two of the Superior Street project.

Workers are digging into the ground this morning for repairs which include welding some of the pipe. They believe it could be fixed sometime this afternoon.

In the meantime some local businesses may have been affected by the burst line such as Blacklist who will not be able to use steam for brewing today.