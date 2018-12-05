Hunters’ Frank Huie Steps Down as Head Football Coach

Huie has been involved in coaching at Denfeld for three different programs for nearly 40 years.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to athletic director Tom Pearson, Denfeld’s Frank Huie is stepping down as head coach of the Hunters football team.

Huie has been involved with the Hunters’ football, track and girls basketball programs in some capacity since 1980, including two different stints as the head football coach. This past season, Huie led Denfeld to a surprising 7–4 season, before bowing out of the section semi–finals in a tough game against Cloquet. The 57-year-old is a Denfeld graduate from the class of 1979.