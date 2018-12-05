Inaugural Winter West Market Happening This Weekend in Duluth

Joy Herbert, Owner of Little Neetchers in West Duluth, Has Wanted to Organize the Winter West Market for Years; Now it's Becoming a Reality

DULUTH, Minn. – Joy Herbert, owner of Little Neetchers in West Duluth, has recognized that over the past few years, West Duluth has lacked a connected feeling among it’s businesses.

Herbert now hopes the inaugural Winter West Market will help connect businesses in the Duluth neighborhood.

Winter West Market will bring together 12 businesses that are all within walking distance of each other.

Each business will be selling their own unique items, and shoppers will be able to take part in specials and deals in every store.

If people visit at least four of the businesses that are participating, they will be entered in to win one of several giveaways provided.

Deals to look for:

Beaner’s Central Coffee House – Buy 1 Get 1 free drinks

Zenith Bookstore – FREE gift Wrapping & chocolate bar with order

Dungeon’s End – 10% off of one item

Soul Sisters – 10% off store wide+bring in a donation and get another 10% off

Little Neetchers – 15% off of Gift Certificates & toys

Duluth Antique Marketplace – Treats & Coffee

Shake It – Buy 1 Get 1 Sandwiches *Saturday only

Click here for more information.