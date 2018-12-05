‘Jackets Women, Saints Men Open UMAC Play with Border Battle Win

The UWS women's and CSS men's basketball teams each got wins Wednesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hannah Norlin finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team knocked off St. Scholastica 74-52 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Eva Reinertsen chipped in with 14 points for the Yellojackets, who improve to 6-1 on the season. Michala Walther scored 13 for the Saints, who fall to 0-5.

In the men’s game, it was St. Scholastica extending their win streak to three as they top Wisconsin-Superior 85-51.

Sophomore Jarod Wilken came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points. Montroy Scott led the Yellowjackets with 17 points.