Man Beaten At Duluth Transportation Center

While Found Unresponsive, Victim Only Suffered "Minor Scrapes And Bruises"

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating after a man was punched and kicked in the head at the Duluth Transportation Center at 228 W. Michigan Street.

The call was reported to police at 8:24 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found the man unresponsive before he was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, according police.

The victim suffered “minor scrapes and bruises,” and was later released from the hospital, according to police.

Officers were able to view surveillance video from the DTA and personal cell phone video that identifies the suspect. He was not under arrest as of Wednesday, but authorities say he is known to them from “earlier incidents.”

Police Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook said Wednesday that “there was no indication that the two knew each other.”