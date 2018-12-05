Naughty or Nice? The Duluth Playhouse Presents The Santaland Diaries

The Santaland Diaries will Take Over The Undergound December 6-8

DULUTH, Minn. – The Underground, located in the lower level of the Depot across from the train museum, is proud to present The Santaland Diaries this Thursday through Saturday.

The regularly scheduled performances have already sold out, prompting officials with The Duluth Playhouse to add another night of holiday comedy to the stage.

Tickets for a 10:30 performance of The Santaland Diaries are still available.

Synopsis:

The Underground will return to the Macy’s department store for this delightfully devilish one man holiday hit based on the essays by David Sedaris, staring Luke Moravec.

Meet Crumpet, the quintessential elf-gone-bad in green pointy shoes, as he relives a series of less-than-merry adventures as one of Santa’s helpers during the Macy’s Christmas shopping rush.

The performance is for mature elves only!

Standard ticket price is $20.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets today.